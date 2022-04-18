Menu
James DAniel BARUS
Depew High School
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street
West Seneca, NY
Visitation
Apr, 19 2022
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
BARUS - James Daniel
Age 65, formerly of Depew, NY, passed away Saturday, April 16th, 2022. Graduate of Depew High School (74), Moog Inc. employee (78-22), loved the outdoors and family. Survived by his children Daniel (Alyson), Thomas (Claudia), Rebecca; and granddaughter Nora June. Significant other to Therese; sibling to David (Rosalie) and Judith (late Spencer); and former husband to Bonnie. Preceded in death by his parents Leo and Estelle; and his son Robert. Public visitation will be held 5-8 PM, on Tuesday, April 19th, at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY 14224 and a Virtual visitation. Please find the link on www.hoyfuneralhome.com. A private Catholic service will be held for burial at St. Adalbert's Cemetery.


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 18, 2022.
My thoughts and prayers to the Barus family. Jim was an exceptional person and I enjoyed our friendship at Moog, on the volleyball court, and outside work. He will be missed.
Glenn Brzyski
April 18, 2022
