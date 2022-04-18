BARUS - James Daniel
Age 65, formerly of Depew, NY, passed away Saturday, April 16th, 2022. Graduate of Depew High School (74), Moog Inc. employee (78-22), loved the outdoors and family. Survived by his children Daniel (Alyson), Thomas (Claudia), Rebecca; and granddaughter Nora June. Significant other to Therese; sibling to David (Rosalie) and Judith (late Spencer); and former husband to Bonnie. Preceded in death by his parents Leo and Estelle; and his son Robert. Public visitation will be held 5-8 PM, on Tuesday, April 19th, at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY 14224 and a Virtual visitation. Please find the link on www.hoyfuneralhome.com
. A private Catholic service will be held for burial at St. Adalbert's Cemetery.
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 18, 2022.