James E. BAUBIE
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
BAUBIE - James E.
Of Oakfield, NY, born January 28, 1937 in Basom, NY, entered into rest June 25, 2021. Beloved husband of Joanna (nee Martino) Baubie; devoted father of Ruth (late Dennis) Wilson, Tammy (Aaron) Lancaster and Maree S. (Philip) Semar; cherished grandfather of Ryan, Olivia, Makaila Wilson, Megan Lancaster, Angelina and Philip Semar; loving son of the late Edward and Maree D. Baubie; dear brother of Gordon (late Sarah), Allyn (Sue) Baubie, Thelma Cherry, Sam (Pat) Baubie, late Muriel (late Howard) Rumble and the late Richard Baubie; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). James was a United States Marine Corps Veteran, an avid hunter and fisherman. Please share your condolences with the family at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 4, 2021.
