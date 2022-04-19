Menu
James J. BAUER
Cichon-Borgosz Funeral Home
4929 Broadway
Depew, NY
BAUER - James J.
Of Lancaster, April 17, 2022. Beloved husband of 71 years to Lorraine (nee Albrecht) Bauer; devoted father of Darlene (Greg) Stoos, Sandie (Chuck) Borders, Cindy McAdams, Patricia (Alan) Miller and late Lynn (Dave) Kelchlin; loving grandfather of 18 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren; cherished son of the late Dolores and Alfred Bauer; dear brother of the late Shirley Buechi-Sobon; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation in the Cichon-Borgosz Funeral Home, Inc., 4929 Broadway, Depew, Wednesday, 3-7 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mother Teresa Parish at St. James Church 496 Terrace Blvd., Depew, NY, Thursday at 10 AM. Please Assemble at Church. Their model for a successful 71 years together; love and faith in God, loving through good times and bad times, respect for one another, forgiveness and a hug at the end of the day. In retirement Mr. Bauer was the go-fer for Pringles the Clown. Flowers gratefully declined. Those wishing, may make memorials to Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight.


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 19, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
20
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Cichon-Borgosz Funeral Home
4929 Broadway, Depew, NY
Apr
21
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Mother Teresa Parish at St. James Church
496 Terrace Blvd., Depew, NY
Cichon-Borgosz Funeral Home
Jim was a wonderful person I had the pleasure of working with him for many years at Harmac industries i have many great memories working with jim Patrick LoVullo
Patrick LoVullo
April 19, 2022
