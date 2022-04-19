BAUER - James J.

Of Lancaster, April 17, 2022. Beloved husband of 71 years to Lorraine (nee Albrecht) Bauer; devoted father of Darlene (Greg) Stoos, Sandie (Chuck) Borders, Cindy McAdams, Patricia (Alan) Miller and late Lynn (Dave) Kelchlin; loving grandfather of 18 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren; cherished son of the late Dolores and Alfred Bauer; dear brother of the late Shirley Buechi-Sobon; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation in the Cichon-Borgosz Funeral Home, Inc., 4929 Broadway, Depew, Wednesday, 3-7 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mother Teresa Parish at St. James Church 496 Terrace Blvd., Depew, NY, Thursday at 10 AM. Please Assemble at Church. Their model for a successful 71 years together; love and faith in God, loving through good times and bad times, respect for one another, forgiveness and a hug at the end of the day. In retirement Mr. Bauer was the go-fer for Pringles the Clown. Flowers gratefully declined. Those wishing, may make memorials to Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight.







Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 19, 2022.