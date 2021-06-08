BEATTY - James S.

Of Hamburg, June 5, 2021. Loving partner of Kathryn Fendya; dearest father to Rachel (David) Murat, Joshua (Kari) Beatty and Margaret (Aaron) Stroke; cherished brother to Margaret (David) Shaffer, Robert Beatty, Louise (Robert) Zittel and the late Elizabeth Beatty; also survived by numerous nephews and cousins. Family will receive friends Friday, June 11, from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the LOOMIS OFFERS AND LOOMIS, INC., FUNERAL HOME, HAMBURG CHAPEL, 207 Main St. A Celebration of Life will be conducted on Saturday, June 12, at 10:30 AM at the Hamburg Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Feed More WNY, Hospice Buffalo or the Hamburg Presbyterian Church.







Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2021.