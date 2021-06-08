Loomis, Offers & Loomis Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg Chapel
207 Main Street
Hamburg, NY
BEATTY - James S. Of Hamburg, June 5, 2021. Loving partner of Kathryn Fendya; dearest father to Rachel (David) Murat, Joshua (Kari) Beatty and Margaret (Aaron) Stroke; cherished brother to Margaret (David) Shaffer, Robert Beatty, Louise (Robert) Zittel and the late Elizabeth Beatty; also survived by numerous nephews and cousins. Family will receive friends Friday, June 11, from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the LOOMIS OFFERS AND LOOMIS, INC., FUNERAL HOME, HAMBURG CHAPEL, 207 Main St. A Celebration of Life will be conducted on Saturday, June 12, at 10:30 AM at the Hamburg Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Feed More WNY, Hospice Buffalo or the Hamburg Presbyterian Church.
Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2021.
Loomis, Offers & Loomis Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg Chapel
207 Main Street, Hamburg, NY
Jun
11
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Loomis, Offers & Loomis Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg Chapel
207 Main Street, Hamburg, NY
Jun
12
Celebration of Life
10:30a.m.
Hamburg Presbyterian Church
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Loomis, Offers & Loomis Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
10 Entries
Mr. Beatty was my favorite teacher. I would think of him often and the impact he made on me. I am sorry for you loss.
Lisa Frydrych Boyer
School
June 10, 2021
Dear Kathy and family,
I am deeply saddened to learn of Jim's passing. He was such a good, honorable and hard working friend. From the early times of basketball games at Armor to his fine representation in the HTA , Jim gave his all and his best. Sending love and prayers to you and hope that good memories of times together help sustain you and ease the sorrow. God bless.
John McDonnell
Friend
June 10, 2021
One of my favorite teachers
Peggy (Jansen) Whaley
School
June 9, 2021
What a loss !! I adored your dad. He was a man of great strength and integrity. I had the pleasure of working with him at Armor and later teaching with him . Such a good man .
I´m sorry I can´t attend his service . I´d love to be there, but our son is renewing his wedding vows in Albany, NY . My son and his wife got caught up with covid deal , canceling etc...
Once again , I´m so sorry for your loss and the loss of a good man on this earth . He was a GREAT man and I am a better person, knowing him .
God bless all of you during this difficult time .
Peg Domres
Friend
June 9, 2021
Omg I'm so shocked Kathy, I'm so sad for you . Such a huge loss for you, the family and the entire community.
Cathy maghran
June 9, 2021
Mr. Beatty was a very talented educator who also brought his very large heart to the classroom each and every day. In particular, he showed great kindness to me when I was out of school for an extended illness, and I will never forget the gesture or him. I am forever grateful that I was assigned to his class because he inspired my lifelong love of science and that has made our big blue marble a very interesting place to be. I am saddened by this great loss, and wish I had the opportunity to tell him what an impact he had on me personally. He made the world a better place, molding one student at a time.
My sympathies to his family; may the happy memories that will live in your hearts forever help to ease the sadness that you are feeling now. Sending prayers and peace.
Jackie Ford
School
June 8, 2021
Mr. Beatty was truly my favorite teacher. He was my mothers teacher then mine many years later. He introduced me to a love of history that has stayed with me through out the years. I feel honored to have known him. I have not and will not ever forget him. My deepest condolences.
Olivia Sanchioni
School
June 8, 2021
I came to know Mr. Beatty while working at the Town of Hamburg. He always had a smile and a pleasant word to say when he came into the office. I am so sorry for your loss.
Cindy Conlon
Friend
June 8, 2021
First Frontier Circuit Rodeo
June 8, 2021
My deepest sympathies to Katheryn, Molly, Bobby, Louise, And especially to Jim´s children, Rachel, Joshua, and Margaret. Jim was an exceptional individual, dedicated to his family and friends, and to his profession. He will be missed and I will miss him forever.