Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James F. BEDNASZ
FUNERAL HOME
Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home
5090 Transit Road
Depew, NY
BEDNASZ - James F.
November 19, 2020, age 74, of Depew, NY. Beloved husband of 50 years to Carol A. (nee Ryszkiewicz) Bednasz; dearest father of Mark J. (Yvonne), Jonathan J. (Cindy) Bednasz and Sara L. Lamoreaux; dear grandpa/papa of Anna, Colin, Gavin, Claire, Elise, Harrison and Jack; son of the late Frank and Frances (nee Profic) Bednasz; brother of Thomas (Cyndi) Bednasz and the late Lawrence (late Debra) Bednasz; brother-in-law of Marcia Zimpfer, Kenneth (Bernadette) Ryszkiewicz, Dennis (Carol) Ryszkiewicz, Cynthia (Robert) Sittniewski and Mary Ann (Robert) Wiech; also survived by nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, June 12th, at Our Lady of Pompeii Church, 158 Laverack Ave., Lancaster, at 10 AM. Arrangements by MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME.


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of Pompeii Church
158 Laverack Ave., Lancaster, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.