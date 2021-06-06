BEDNASZ - James F.

November 19, 2020, age 74, of Depew, NY. Beloved husband of 50 years to Carol A. (nee Ryszkiewicz) Bednasz; dearest father of Mark J. (Yvonne), Jonathan J. (Cindy) Bednasz and Sara L. Lamoreaux; dear grandpa/papa of Anna, Colin, Gavin, Claire, Elise, Harrison and Jack; son of the late Frank and Frances (nee Profic) Bednasz; brother of Thomas (Cyndi) Bednasz and the late Lawrence (late Debra) Bednasz; brother-in-law of Marcia Zimpfer, Kenneth (Bernadette) Ryszkiewicz, Dennis (Carol) Ryszkiewicz, Cynthia (Robert) Sittniewski and Mary Ann (Robert) Wiech; also survived by nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, June 12th, at Our Lady of Pompeii Church, 158 Laverack Ave., Lancaster, at 10 AM. Arrangements by MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME.







Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.