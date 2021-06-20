Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James C. "Jim" BISHOP
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street
West Seneca, NY
Bishop - James C. "Jim"
June 18, 2021, age 69, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of 47 years to Joanne (Boscaglia) Bishop; dearest father of Bree (Chris) Bove, Lindsy (David) Ciesla, David (Maki) Bishop, Evinlyn (John) Prescott, Samuel Bishop, Jeanne Bishop, Richard (Tracy) Bishop. Adored grandfather of Kaila, Amelia, Aislinn, Trevor, Bonnie, Yuna, Veronica, Quinn and Charlotte. Son of the late Lloyd and Elva Bishop, brother of Ray, Verna, Rose, John and Rich and survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present on Tuesday from 2-5 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St, West Seneca, NY. Flowers gratefully declined. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
22
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Joanne and family - my deepest sympathy on the loss of your husband and father. He was a great guy and is now at peace with the Lord.
Sharon Bishop
June 21, 2021
Thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time. So sorry to hear of your Dad's passing Evinlyn.
Jeanette Masters
Family
June 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results