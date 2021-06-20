Bishop - James C. "Jim"
June 18, 2021, age 69, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of 47 years to Joanne (Boscaglia) Bishop; dearest father of Bree (Chris) Bove, Lindsy (David) Ciesla, David (Maki) Bishop, Evinlyn (John) Prescott, Samuel Bishop, Jeanne Bishop, Richard (Tracy) Bishop. Adored grandfather of Kaila, Amelia, Aislinn, Trevor, Bonnie, Yuna, Veronica, Quinn and Charlotte. Son of the late Lloyd and Elva Bishop, brother of Ray, Verna, Rose, John and Rich and survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present on Tuesday from 2-5 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St, West Seneca, NY. Flowers gratefully declined. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.