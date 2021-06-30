Menu
James T. BRIODY
BRIODY - James T.
Age 89, of Lockport, NY, died after a courageous battle with cancer on June 28, 2021. Jim was born and was raised in Lockport to Edna (Quinlivan) and Francis Briody. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, William F. Briody and a great-grandchild, Kian Burke. Jim was married to the love of his life, Joan (McCormick) Briody who went to heaven on March 5, 2021. They will now be together to celebrate 65 years of marriage on July 7, 2021. Jim and Joan were the proud parents of four children, Molly (Michael) Gatto, Thomas Briody, Ann (Daniel) Petock, Susan (Robert) Burke and daughter-in-law Greta Schultz; proud grandparents to Meghan (Travers) Mackle, Emily (Franziskus) Bertl, Nicholas (Emily) Gatto, Patrick (Melissa) Briody, Elizabeth (Courtney) McKeegan, Erin (Steve) Schlegel, Kelley Petock, Shaun (Jaime) Burke, Ryan (Casey) Burke, Katie (Justin) Lute; blessed to have 17 great-grandchildren. A mass of Christian burial, celebrating both Jim and Joan will be held on Friday, July 2, 2021 at St. John the Baptist Church, 168 Chestnut St., Lockport, NY, at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Rotary Club of Lockport, PO Box 1199, Lockport, NY 14095. Visit pruddenandkandt.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. John the Baptist Church
168 Chestnut St., Lockport, NY
Jonathan Bernstein
July 2, 2021
