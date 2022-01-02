Menu
James A. BROWN
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
BROWN - James A.
December 23, 2021. Beloved husband of 64 years to Sheila C. (nee Sutton). Devoted father of James K., Sydney and the late Simone Brown. Adored grandfather of Kristen Smith. Loving son of the late George and late Leona Brown. Dear brother of Leslie (Betty) Brown, Ethel Bates, Leona Brown, Roy (Rosetta) Brown, Viola Brower, Jacqueline Cox, Ray (Joyce) Brown and the late George (late Nell) Brown and the late Naomi (late Samuel) Austin. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 226 Cedar St., Buffalo, NY, on Friday, January 7th, from 4-7 PM and Saturday, January 8th, from 12 Noon -1 PM, with a Funeral Service immediately to follow. Entombment at Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the DAV Roll of Honor #120, 3354 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, NY 14217. Arrangements by the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church
226 Cedar St., Buffalo, NY
Jan
8
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church
226 Cedar St, Buffalo, NY
Jan
8
Funeral service
Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church
226 Cedar St, Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
