BUIANI - James Michael

November 22, 2021, age 79. Beloved grandfather, father, brother, and the family "numbers guy". Jim grew up in Buffalo, New York, graduated from Canisius High School, and received his BS and MS from UB. Jim started his career at Carborundum. He steadily rose in the ranks until he decided to venture on his own. In 1979, Jim opened BASIX Computers, Inc. He worked for Volkswagon and a variety of other businesses looking to automate. He never really retired, preferring to dabble in currency trading and mobile app design. He was a family man through and through and enjoyed coaching little league, and motorcycling with the three generations of boys. He was passionate about sports, enjoying skiing, tennis, basketball, golf, and football. Jim is survived by his ex-wife, Elizabeth Buiani; his children, Lisette Buiani (late John Yuiska) and Jimmy Buiani, Jr. (Penni); his sisters Joan Resetarits (Ronald) and Marilyn Resetarits (Daniel); and his beloved grandchildren, Anders and Finn Yuiska, and Emma, Zachary and Isabella Buiani. There will be a Celebration of Life in April 2022, in Ft. Lauderdale, FL







Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.