Jimmy was one of our nephews.He loved his children very much.He had a great sense of humor.Jim worked for many years at Alton´s and always talked of his fine memories of all the people he met over the years.Due to health complications he had to retire early.His sister Mary was his confident throughout his life.She did everything for him.He loved the Bills and couldn´t get enough information on all their accomplishments.May he Rest In Peace knowing he was loved..

Ginger&Jim Walsh December 23, 2020