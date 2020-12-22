BULLOCK - James J.
Passed away on December 20, 2020.Dear father of Melissa (Joseph) Dahm, Jennifer, Courtney, Timothy, and the late James "Jimmy" Bullock; loving grandfather of Sophia; former husband of Audrey (Long) Bullock; son of the late Jerome J. "Jerry" Bullock and late Jean (Smith) Flis; brother of Thomas (Beth), Daniel (Carol), Charles (Michelle), Mary (Jon) Hagadorn, and the late Susan (Theresa) Varley and Gary Bullock; cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo. James was an avid Bills fan and loved his job as a cook at Alton's. Arrangements by the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 22, 2020.