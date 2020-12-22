Menu
James J. BULLOCK
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
BULLOCK - James J.
Passed away on December 20, 2020.Dear father of Melissa (Joseph) Dahm, Jennifer, Courtney, Timothy, and the late James "Jimmy" Bullock; loving grandfather of Sophia; former husband of Audrey (Long) Bullock; son of the late Jerome J. "Jerry" Bullock and late Jean (Smith) Flis; brother of Thomas (Beth), Daniel (Carol), Charles (Michelle), Mary (Jon) Hagadorn, and the late Susan (Theresa) Varley and Gary Bullock; cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo. James was an avid Bills fan and loved his job as a cook at Alton's. Arrangements by the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
Jimmy was one of our nephews.He loved his children very much.He had a great sense of humor.Jim worked for many years at Alton´s and always talked of his fine memories of all the people he met over the years.Due to health complications he had to retire early.His sister Mary was his confident throughout his life.She did everything for him.He loved the Bills and couldn´t get enough information on all their accomplishments.May he Rest In Peace knowing he was loved..
Ginger&Jim Walsh
December 23, 2020
Dear Tom & family. I'm very sorry for your loss. May he rest in peace.
Diane Krecisz
December 22, 2020
