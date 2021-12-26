Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James W. BUSH
FUNERAL HOME
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
3155 Orchard Park Road
Orchard Park, NY
BUSH - James W.
Passed away on December 22, 2021. Loving fiancé of Kelly (Dobosz) Barber. Beloved father of Jake and Max Bush. Dearest son of James and Maureen (Stack) Bush. Brother of Jennifer (Anthony) Derme and Maureen (David Nappo) Bush. Uncle of Isabella, Christina, McKiley, Cody and Cali. Soon to be stepfather of Dylan, Cole and Mya; also survived by former wife and mother of his children Jennifer Bush along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. The family will be present on Monday, from 4 PM-8 PM, at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3155 Orchard Park Road, in Orchard Park, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, at 11 AM, at St. Teresa's Church (please assemble at church). In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to an education fund for Jake and Max. Checks may be made payable to Jennifer Bush and sent to PO Box 296 Lakeview, NY 14085. Jimmy gave the gift of life through ConnectLife Blood and Organ Donor Network. Jimmy was very active in youth sports. He grew up playing with Hamburg Little Loop Football and Frontier Schools, he continued to be involved in sports as his sons grew older as he went on to coach their teams. Online register book at www.CANNANFH.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Service
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
James W. Cannan Funeral Home
3155 Orchard Park Road, Orchard Park, NY
Dec
28
Service
11:00a.m.
St. Teresa's Church
1976 Seneca St, Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
Shannon Polvino
Work
January 24, 2022
Shannon Polvino
Work
January 24, 2022
Shannon Polvino
Work
January 24, 2022
Shannon Polvino
Work
January 24, 2022
I was devasted to hear about Jim's passing. He was a great co-worker - hilarious, positive, and always helpful. Here are a few photos from our company newsletter he was featured in this past summer.
Shannon Polvino
Work
January 24, 2022
We are so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with Jim´s family and friends especially his boys during this difficult time.
Scott and Kathy Mastrobattista
Friend
December 27, 2021
Jim was simply the best !!
Butch Fincher
Work
December 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results