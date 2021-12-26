BUSH - James W.
Passed away on December 22, 2021. Loving fiancé of Kelly (Dobosz) Barber. Beloved father of Jake and Max Bush. Dearest son of James and Maureen (Stack) Bush. Brother of Jennifer (Anthony) Derme and Maureen (David Nappo) Bush. Uncle of Isabella, Christina, McKiley, Cody and Cali. Soon to be stepfather of Dylan, Cole and Mya; also survived by former wife and mother of his children Jennifer Bush along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. The family will be present on Monday, from 4 PM-8 PM, at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3155 Orchard Park Road, in Orchard Park, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, at 11 AM, at St. Teresa's Church (please assemble at church). In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to an education fund for Jake and Max. Checks may be made payable to Jennifer Bush and sent to PO Box 296 Lakeview, NY 14085. Jimmy gave the gift of life through ConnectLife Blood and Organ Donor Network. Jimmy was very active in youth sports. He grew up playing with Hamburg Little Loop Football and Frontier Schools, he continued to be involved in sports as his sons grew older as he went on to coach their teams. Online register book at www.CANNANFH.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.