Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
James C. BATTAGLIA Jr.
BATTAGLIA - James C., Jr.
Of Cheektowaga, entered into rest November 28, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Irene R. (nee Lojacono) Battaglia; devoted father of Mary T. (Robert) Gorman and the late James A. Battaglia; cherished grandfather of Rachael I. Gorman and James R. Gorman; loving son of the late Gandolfa and James C. Battaglia, Sr.; dear brother of the late Josephine Simpson, Jeanette, Viola, Michael, Horace, Joseph, Henry and Victor Battaglia; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Private Services. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.