BATTAGLIA - James C., Jr.Of Cheektowaga, entered into rest November 28, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Irene R. (nee Lojacono) Battaglia; devoted father of Mary T. (Robert) Gorman and the late James A. Battaglia; cherished grandfather of Rachael I. Gorman and James R. Gorman; loving son of the late Gandolfa and James C. Battaglia, Sr.; dear brother of the late Josephine Simpson, Jeanette, Viola, Michael, Horace, Joseph, Henry and Victor Battaglia; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Private Services. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com