KELLER - James C.
October 3, 2020, of Callao, VA. Formerly of Town of Tonawanda, NY age 77. Beloved husband of Joyce (Neale) Keller; dear father of James (Elizabeth), John and Kenneth (Susan) Keller; loving grandfather of Ryan, Lindsay, great- grandfather of Olivia; step-father of Colleen, Kathleen and Michael; step-grandfather of Michael, Shauna, Brittany and Braden; survived by numerous step-great-grandchildren; brother of Mary Keller and the late John Keller. Friends may call Sunday 2-5 PM (ONLY) at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave., Kenmore. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 11:00 at St. Timothy's Church, 563 East Park Dr., Tonawanda, NY. Jim was a retired employee of the Town of Tonawanda Parks Dept. and a lifelong member of the Sheridan Park Volunteer Fire Department and a member of the Callao Fire Dept. in Virginia for 16 years. He loved riding his Gold Wing trike and playing pickleball with his friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sheridan Park or Callao Fire Departments. Share online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 10, 2020.