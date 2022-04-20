Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James F. CASE
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
2600 Sheridan Drive
Tonawanda, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 22 2022
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
Send Flowers
CASE - James F.
April 18, 2022, of Tonawanda at age 87, beloved husband of 65 years to Maria (nee George) Case; devoted father of Kathleen (Edward) Simoncelli and Michele Case; cherished grandfather of Zachary Case, Mia (Gilbert) Hernandez, Nina Simoncelli and Rachel Simoncelli; loving brother of Dennis Case and the late Jack (Lillian) Case, Doris Case and Joyce (Richard) Kincaid; dear brother-in-law of William (Sharon) George and the late Susan (James) Siradas; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Friday from 4-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (at Parker Blvd). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, 9 AM at St. Amelia Church, 2999 Eggert Rd. All are asked to assemble at church. Interment to follow at Elmlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jim's name to Roswell Park Cancer Institute. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
22
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
2600 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda, NY
Apr
23
Mass of Christian Burial
9:00a.m.
St. Amelia Church
2999 Eggert Rd., NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.