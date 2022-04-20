CASE - James F.
April 18, 2022, of Tonawanda at age 87, beloved husband of 65 years to Maria (nee George) Case; devoted father of Kathleen (Edward) Simoncelli and Michele Case; cherished grandfather of Zachary Case, Mia (Gilbert) Hernandez, Nina Simoncelli and Rachel Simoncelli; loving brother of Dennis Case and the late Jack (Lillian) Case, Doris Case and Joyce (Richard) Kincaid; dear brother-in-law of William (Sharon) George and the late Susan (James) Siradas; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Friday from 4-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (at Parker Blvd). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, 9 AM at St. Amelia Church, 2999 Eggert Rd. All are asked to assemble at church. Interment to follow at Elmlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jim's name to Roswell Park Cancer Institute. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 20, 2022.