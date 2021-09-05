Menu
James Moses CLARK
1943 - 2021
CLARK - James Moses
Of Richmond, TX, entered into rest at the age of 78 on August 23, 2021, at his home surrounded by family. James was born March 13, 1943, in Manning, SC, the son of Moses and Alice (Dingle) Clark. On December 7, 1963, he married Barbara Jean Leavy, she survives. James worked for General Motors in Tonawanda, NY and Defiance, OH. He worked hard his entire life and was very generous with his time to friends and family. He enjoyed music, hunting, fishing and the long Sunday drive. He loved his family very much and lived life to the fullest. In addition to his wife, James is survived by three children Katrina, Anthony (Kelly), Venus (Donald) Greggs; eight grandchildren Shawntia, Shana, Sydney, Collin, Connor, Anna, Alana and Mason; six great-grandchildren; five brothers and nine sisters; three brothers-in-law and four sisters-in-law; one uncle, Eugean White; and numerous loving cousins, nieces, nephews, family and friends. James was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, Tonia, and three brothers. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St., near Harlem Rd., on Saturday, September 11, 2021, from 1-3 PM where a Funeral Service will immediately follow. Please share memories and condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Sep
11
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
