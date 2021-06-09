COPPOLA - James R.
Of Williamsville, NY, entered into rest June 7, 2021. Beloved husband of Josie S. (nee Greco) Coppola; devoted father of Don (Dawn) Coppola and the late Maria R. Coppola; cherished grandfather of Dominic and Samuel Coppola; loving son of the late Dominic and Rose Coppola; also survived by many friends and family. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel) 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan on Thursday from 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Aloysisus Gonzaga Church, 151 Cleveland Dr., Cheektowaga, on Friday at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). Inurnment Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in James' honor to St. Luke's Mission of Mercy. Please share condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 9, 2021.