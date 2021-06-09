Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James R. COPPOLA
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
COPPOLA - James R.
Of Williamsville, NY, entered into rest June 7, 2021. Beloved husband of Josie S. (nee Greco) Coppola; devoted father of Don (Dawn) Coppola and the late Maria R. Coppola; cherished grandfather of Dominic and Samuel Coppola; loving son of the late Dominic and Rose Coppola; also survived by many friends and family. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel) 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan on Thursday from 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Aloysisus Gonzaga Church, 151 Cleveland Dr., Cheektowaga, on Friday at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). Inurnment Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in James' honor to St. Luke's Mission of Mercy. Please share condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
10
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Jun
11
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Aloysisus Gonzaga Church
151 Cleveland Dr., Cheektowaga, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Judy and I were saddened to learn of Jimmy's death while I was in Wisconsin and unable to personally express our sympathy. Please accept our deepest condolences for your loss.
John and Judy Joseph
Family
June 14, 2021
Josie, Don, Dominic and Samuel, I am very sorry for your loss. I worked with Jim at Getzville Pharmacy first as a Pharmacy Intern and then as a Pharmacist (1980-1984) before going to graduate school. Throughout his life, Jim was a dedicated Pharmacist and a loving family man. A few weeks ago we were talking and Jim was reminiscing about picking up his grandsons from school and how they now took care of him (cutting grass and motivating him to do his PT). He spoke lovingly of Josie and how she took very good care of him and how proud he was of Don. My prayers will be with your family.
Lynda Haberer
Friend
June 10, 2021
James was my pharmacist for several years at the Getzville Pharmacy. He always had a smile on his face and a song in his heart! He truly brightened any day no matter! So very sorry for your loss. Your family is in my thoughts and prayers. Barbara Sanchez, Ardmore, OK
Barbara Sanchez
Other
June 9, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Sending my prayers.
Janet Sheehy Lee
Family
June 9, 2021
I met Jim in 1952 when we entered Pharmacy School together and have been friends ever since. My deep condolences to Josie and family. I´ll kiss my friend.
Ron Isaacs
Friend
June 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results