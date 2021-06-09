Josie, Don, Dominic and Samuel, I am very sorry for your loss. I worked with Jim at Getzville Pharmacy first as a Pharmacy Intern and then as a Pharmacist (1980-1984) before going to graduate school. Throughout his life, Jim was a dedicated Pharmacist and a loving family man. A few weeks ago we were talking and Jim was reminiscing about picking up his grandsons from school and how they now took care of him (cutting grass and motivating him to do his PT). He spoke lovingly of Josie and how she took very good care of him and how proud he was of Don. My prayers will be with your family.

Lynda Haberer Friend June 10, 2021