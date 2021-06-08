Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James J. COUGHLIN Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Nightengale Funeral Home - Buffalo
250 Orchard Park Road
West Seneca, NY
COUGHLIN - James J., Sr.
June 5, 2021 of South Buffalo, NY; beloved husband of Mary Ellen (nee Hanrahan); dear father of Annmarie Coughlin, Jim (Lisa) Coughlin, Jr., Ellen (Ron) Zimmerman, Molly Coughlin and John (Keri) Coughlin; loving grandfather of Shauna, Brendan, Kate, Matthew, Riley, Griffin and Colin; brother of the late Theresa (late Bob) Barrows; also survived by nieces, nephews and many lifelong friends. The family will be receiving relatives and friends on Thursday from 2:00-8:00 PM, at the NIGHTENGALE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca, 822-4371 (same location as Sieck, Mast & Leslie Funeral Home - between Seneca St. and Potter's Rd.). Prayers will begin at 8:45 AM, on Friday at the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 AM, at Our Lady of Charity Parish "Holy Family Worship Site". Entombment in Holy Cross Cemetery. Jim was a lifelong usher at Holy Family Parish, a member of the Knights of Columbus Msgr. Nash Council, the Model A Club Niagara Frontier and an avid Irish dancer. Please share condolences online at www.nightengalefuneralhome.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
10
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Nightengale Funeral Home
250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, NY
Jun
11
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Our Lady of Charity Parish: Holy Family Worship Site
1901 South Park Avenue, Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Nightengale Funeral Home - Buffalo
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
The western New York Irish community, including traditional musicians and dancers, have lost a wonderful dancer and mentor. Farewell my friend, and RIP.
Robert Williams, M.D.
Friend
June 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results