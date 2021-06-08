COUGHLIN - James J., Sr.
June 5, 2021 of South Buffalo, NY; beloved husband of Mary Ellen (nee Hanrahan); dear father of Annmarie Coughlin, Jim (Lisa) Coughlin, Jr., Ellen (Ron) Zimmerman, Molly Coughlin and John (Keri) Coughlin; loving grandfather of Shauna, Brendan, Kate, Matthew, Riley, Griffin and Colin; brother of the late Theresa (late Bob) Barrows; also survived by nieces, nephews and many lifelong friends. The family will be receiving relatives and friends on Thursday from 2:00-8:00 PM, at the NIGHTENGALE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca, 822-4371 (same location as Sieck, Mast & Leslie Funeral Home - between Seneca St. and Potter's Rd.). Prayers will begin at 8:45 AM, on Friday at the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 AM, at Our Lady of Charity Parish "Holy Family Worship Site". Entombment in Holy Cross Cemetery. Jim was a lifelong usher at Holy Family Parish, a member of the Knights of Columbus Msgr. Nash Council, the Model A Club Niagara Frontier and an avid Irish dancer. Please share condolences online at www.nightengalefuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 8, 2021.