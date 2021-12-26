DeMOLA - James D., Jr.
December 21, 2021. Husband of the late Darlene Ann (nee Groblewski); dear father of James (Katie) DeMola III, Paige DeMola and Tiffany (James) Stampfer; loving grandfather of Caleb, Colin, Rylee, Mason, Brooke, Aubree and Travis; son of the late Grace (nee Portanova) and late James Sr.; brother of Anthony (Karen) DeMola and Angela (Anthony) Foti; also survived by nieces, nephews and special friend Deborah Lines. Visitation Tuesday, 3-7 PM, at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (two blocks East of Dick Rd.). Mass of Christian Burial at St. Philip the Apostle Church, 950 Losson Rd., Cheektowaga, Wednesday, at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. Jim was retired from General Motors and was an avid golfer. Flowers gratefully declined. Please share condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.