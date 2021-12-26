Menu
James D. DeMOLA Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
2275 George Urban Blvd.
Depew, NY
DeMOLA - James D., Jr.
December 21, 2021. Husband of the late Darlene Ann (nee Groblewski); dear father of James (Katie) DeMola III, Paige DeMola and Tiffany (James) Stampfer; loving grandfather of Caleb, Colin, Rylee, Mason, Brooke, Aubree and Travis; son of the late Grace (nee Portanova) and late James Sr.; brother of Anthony (Karen) DeMola and Angela (Anthony) Foti; also survived by nieces, nephews and special friend Deborah Lines. Visitation Tuesday, 3-7 PM, at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (two blocks East of Dick Rd.). Mass of Christian Burial at St. Philip the Apostle Church, 950 Losson Rd., Cheektowaga, Wednesday, at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. Jim was retired from General Motors and was an avid golfer. Flowers gratefully declined. Please share condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew, NY
Dec
29
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Philip the Apostle Church
950 Losson Rd, Cheektowaga, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Rest in peace my friend
Ron Ball
December 29, 2021
My condolences. I only met Jim this year through Deborah. He was a good fun loving man. Barely able to say I knew him but from my experience with him he left a positive impression on me.
Jim Kessel
Friend
December 29, 2021
