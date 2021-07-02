DRZEWIECKI - James F.
June 30, 2021. Loving husband of Marlene (née Cappello) Drzewiecki; cherished father of James (Anna) and Daniel (Lori); adored grandfather of Jessica, James, Ryan, Jake and Matt and great-grandfather of Max; loving brother of Robert (Patricia), Thomas (Doreen), and the late Eugene (late Delphine). Mass of Christian Burial at St. Martha Parish, 10 French Rd., Depew, Monday 10 AM. No prior visitation. Please share your condolences online at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 2, 2021.