James F. DRZEWIECKI
June 30, 2021. Loving husband of Marlene (née Cappello) Drzewiecki; cherished father of James (Anna) and Daniel (Lori); adored grandfather of Jessica, James, Ryan, Jake and Matt and great-grandfather of Max; loving brother of Robert (Patricia), Thomas (Doreen), and the late Eugene (late Delphine). Mass of Christian Burial at St. Martha Parish, 10 French Rd., Depew, Monday 10 AM. No prior visitation. Please share your condolences online at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Martha Parish
10 French Rd, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Joe & Mary Cappello & Family.
July 6, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. Sorry for your loss.
Christine Krzeminski
School
July 2, 2021
