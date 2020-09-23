LANG - James E.

September 16, 2020. Beloved husband of Karen J. (Brown) Wall-Lang; father of David (Anita) Lang, Robert Lang, Jill Klaister, Christopher Wall and the late James Lang; grandfather of Cameron and Jack Lang, Nichole Griffin, Elizabeth Klaister and the late Matthew Klaister; brother of Dr. Peter (Margaret) Lang and the late Henry Z. Lang Jr. Mr. Lang was Vice President of Lang Electric Inc., a member of Elks, Masons, Shriners and Jesters and a proud member of the Park Country Club. Private Mass of Christian Burial was held at the University at Buffalo Newman Center, North Campus, Amherst with Interment in Williamsville Cemetery. Gifts in Mr. Lang's memory made to Amado Food Bank, PO box 729, Amado, AZ 85645 (or see website) appreciated. Arrangements by the CARLTON A. ULLRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC.







To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 23, 2020.