James E. MAY Jr.
MAY - James E., Jr.
November 19, 2020, beloved husband of Suzanne G. (nee Hoppe) May; devoted father of Melissa A. (John) Masaitis, Matthew J. (Tara) May and Melanie S. (Jeffrey) Eberl; loving grandfather of Serina, Angelina, John, Isaiah, Ava, Samuel, Brianna and the late Hannah and Evangeline; dear brother of Maryann (Eugene) Parini and Madeline (Salvatore) Parini; uncle of many nieces and nephews. Memorial Mass will be held at a later date and time to be announced. Memorials in Jim's memory to to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas, 66675-8516. Arrangements by the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.
