Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
James Edward MAGIN
MAGIN - James Edward
Died on October 21, 2020 at Cortland Park in Cortland, NY. He was born on March 26, 1932 to Charles and Elizabeth Dehlinger Magin in Buffalo. He attended Michigan State University and then proudly enlisted in the Army. On September 22, 1956, he married the love of his life, the former Suzanne Marsh, who predeceased him in 2010. Jim proudly worked for the NY Telephone Company for nearly 40 years before retiring at his family home on the St. Lawrence River. He was also predeceased by his brother, Thomas Magin. Surviving are his daughter, Anne Magin Clark of Fredonia, sons Mark D. of Williamsville and David C. (Stacey) of Cortland, granddaughters Katherine S. Clark of Zhengzhou, China, Mackenzie A. and Olivia G. Magin of Cortland, sisters Mary C. Delaney of Lockport and Suzanne Donovan of Florida. The family will be present to receive friends Saturday, November 7th from 10AM-12 noon at BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5541 Main St., (at Cayuga Rd.) Williamsville. Online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Beach-Tuyn Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.