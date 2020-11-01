MAGIN - James Edward
Died on October 21, 2020 at Cortland Park in Cortland, NY. He was born on March 26, 1932 to Charles and Elizabeth Dehlinger Magin in Buffalo. He attended Michigan State University and then proudly enlisted in the Army. On September 22, 1956, he married the love of his life, the former Suzanne Marsh, who predeceased him in 2010. Jim proudly worked for the NY Telephone Company for nearly 40 years before retiring at his family home on the St. Lawrence River. He was also predeceased by his brother, Thomas Magin. Surviving are his daughter, Anne Magin Clark of Fredonia, sons Mark D. of Williamsville and David C. (Stacey) of Cortland, granddaughters Katherine S. Clark of Zhengzhou, China, Mackenzie A. and Olivia G. Magin of Cortland, sisters Mary C. Delaney of Lockport and Suzanne Donovan of Florida. The family will be present to receive friends Saturday, November 7th from 10AM-12 noon at BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5541 Main St., (at Cayuga Rd.) Williamsville. Online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 1, 2020.