James R. ELLIS
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
ELLIS - James R.
Of Orchard Park, born May 14, 1928, entered into rest on January 11, 2021. Beloved husband of Shirleyann P. (nee Gohr) Ellis. No prior visitation. A Celebration of James' Life will be celebrated in Living Water Fellowship, 680 Maple Rd., East Aurora on Saturday (June 26th) at 11 o'clock. Mr. Ellis served in the US Army. Reception will follow. Please contact a family member if you will be attending. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Living Water Fellowship
680 Maple Rd., East Aurora, NY
