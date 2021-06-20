ELLIS - James R.
Of Orchard Park, born May 14, 1928, entered into rest on January 11, 2021. Beloved husband of Shirleyann P. (nee Gohr) Ellis. No prior visitation. A Celebration of James' Life will be celebrated in Living Water Fellowship, 680 Maple Rd., East Aurora on Saturday (June 26th) at 11 o'clock. Mr. Ellis served in the US Army. Reception will follow. Please contact a family member if you will be attending. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.