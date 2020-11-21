BEDNASZ - James F.
November 19, 2020 age 74 of Depew, NY. Beloved husband of 50 years to Carol A. (nee Ryszkiewicz) Bednasz; dearest father of Mark J. (Yvonne), Jonathan J. (Cindy) Bednasz and Sara L. Lamoreaux; dear grandpa/papa of Anna, Colin, Gavin, Claire, Elise, Harrison and Jack; son of the late Frank and Frances (nee Profic) Bednasz; brother of Thomas (Cyndi) Bednasz and the late Lawrence (late Debra) Bednasz; brother-in-law of Marcia Zimpfer, Kenneth (Bernadette) Ryszkiewicz, Dennis (Carol) Ryszkiewicz, Cynthia (Robert) Sittniewski and Mary Ann (Robert) Wiech; also survived by nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be announced at a later date. Memorials may be made in Jame's name to Wounded Warrior Project
. Arrangements by MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME.
Published by Buffalo News from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.