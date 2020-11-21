Menu
James F. BEDNASZ
BEDNASZ - James F.
November 19, 2020 age 74 of Depew, NY. Beloved husband of 50 years to Carol A. (nee Ryszkiewicz) Bednasz; dearest father of Mark J. (Yvonne), Jonathan J. (Cindy) Bednasz and Sara L. Lamoreaux; dear grandpa/papa of Anna, Colin, Gavin, Claire, Elise, Harrison and Jack; son of the late Frank and Frances (nee Profic) Bednasz; brother of Thomas (Cyndi) Bednasz and the late Lawrence (late Debra) Bednasz; brother-in-law of Marcia Zimpfer, Kenneth (Bernadette) Ryszkiewicz, Dennis (Carol) Ryszkiewicz, Cynthia (Robert) Sittniewski and Mary Ann (Robert) Wiech; also survived by nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be announced at a later date. Memorials may be made in Jame's name to Wounded Warrior Project. Arrangements by MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME.


Published by Buffalo News from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Published by Buffalo News from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
