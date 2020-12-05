GERHARD - James F.
November 26, 2020, age 77; beloved husband of the late Anne F. (nee Wlodarczak) Gerhard; devoted father of Jason J. (Ashley) Gerhard; loving grandfather of Graycen and Noah; dearest brother of Phyllis (late Robert) Caputi and the late Paul Gerhard; also survived by nieces and nephew. The family will be present Sunday from 2-5 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (at Hopkins Rd.). Family and friends are invited Monday at 10 AM to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Mary Chapel, 6919 Transit Rd., Swormville, NY 14051. Interment to follow in St. Mary Cemetery. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. If so desired, memorials may be made in Jim's memory to the Cassadaga Vol. Fire Co., Getzville Vol. Fire Co., and the Swormville Vol. Fire Co. Jim was a retired Police Lieutenant for the Amherst Police Department and a long time member of Getzville and Swormville Vol. Fire Co. Family and friends are invited to share memories and condolences on Jim's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 5, 2020.