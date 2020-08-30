THOMPSON - James F.
Passed away on August 19, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Patricia Ann (O'Dea) Thompson; father of Kathleen (Kam) Hom, James (Heidi), Timothy (Ann Marie), Thomas (Rhonda), Nancy (Carl) Dedrick, Christopher Thompson and the late John and late Patrick Thompson; loving grandfather of 15 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; brother of the late Dorothy Kelley, late Howard (late Dorothy) Thompson, late Edward (Patti) Thompson and late Donald (Geri) Thompson, also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends and family are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, September 3rd, at St. John Vianney Church at 9 AM (please assemble at church). The burial will follow the Mass at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Delevan Rescue Squad, PO Box 218, Delevan, NY 14042. Arrangements by the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME. Please visit the online register book at www.CANNANFH.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News from Aug. 30 to Sep. 1, 2020.