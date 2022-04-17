Menu
James A. FEENEY
FEENEY - James A.
Of Depew, April 3, 2022 Beloved husband of the late Florence (nee Huber) Feeney; Devoted father of Darlene (late Paul) (Tom Stotfel) Schlau, James (Janet) Feeney and late Suzanne Feeneytalie (nee Kumiega) Kaczor; Loving grandfather of six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mother Teresa Parish at St. James Church, 496 Terrace Blvd., Depew, NY, Saturday, April 23 at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at Church. Please visit Mr. Feeney's tribute page at www.cichonborgoszfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.
