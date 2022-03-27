Menu
James W. FICKER
FICKER - James W.
March 23, 2022, of Amherst, NY. Beloved husband of Elaine (nee Skolnick) Ficker; loving father of James R. (Jennifer) Ficker and Karen Marlinski; dearest stepfather of Michael Shaw and Timothy (Linda) Shaw; cherished grandfather of several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; also survived by many cousins and relatives. Jim was a US Navy Veteran and enjoyed boating and fishing. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Monday from 4-8 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William St.), where a Prayer Service will be held at 7:30 PM. Please leave online condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.
