FIRE - James L., Jr.

55, passed away peacefully at home with family by his side on January 15, 2022. Born in North Tonawanda, he leaves behind his daughter Selena Marie, his beloved Mallery, parents Judith (Litten) and Donald Kezar, his step-brother Chris (Cathy) Kezar, several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Also his second "Ma" Linda Covert. Jim had two successful kidney transplants and battled cancer for the past two years. A private service was held and he will be interred at Acacia Park at a later date. A luncheon will be held for Jim's family and friends on April 23 from 12-3 at 773 North at 2749 Grand Island Boulevard. In Jim's memory, donations can be made to Hospice of Buffalo.







Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.