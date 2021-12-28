Fralick - James "Jim"Of Gowanda, NY on December 23, 2021. Loving father of Joan (Terrill M.D.) Hay, Summer Stevens, Robert (Dawn) Fralick, and Judith Williams; cherished grandfather of Shannon, Jacqueline, Kye, Jack, Cody, Dillon, Derek, and Brent; also survived by eleven great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, and friends. Jim was very active with the Shriners and Masonic Lodge #262. Funeral services will be held Thursday, 10:00 AM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lakeshore Rd., Hamburg, NY 14075, 716-627-2919. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shriners Travel Fund. Online condolences and donations at