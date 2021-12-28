Menu
James "Jim" FRALICK
FUNERAL HOME
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
4199 Lakeshore Road
Hamburg, NY
Fralick - James "Jim"
Of Gowanda, NY on December 23, 2021. Loving father of Joan (Terrill M.D.) Hay, Summer Stevens, Robert (Dawn) Fralick, and Judith Williams; cherished grandfather of Shannon, Jacqueline, Kye, Jack, Cody, Dillon, Derek, and Brent; also survived by eleven great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, and friends. Jim was very active with the Shriners and Masonic Lodge #262. Funeral services will be held Thursday, 10:00 AM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lakeshore Rd., Hamburg, NY 14075, 716-627-2919. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shriners Travel Fund. Online condolences and donations at
www.LakesideFuneralHome.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
4199 Lakeshore Road, Hamburg, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Please send no flowers, any contributions should be made to the Shriners General Fund instead of the Travel Fund.
Bob Fralick
December 30, 2021
My brothers and I spent a lot of hours and days working the hay fields in our youth. Jim was an original and a character, I feel that in lieu of flowers I should send a bale of hay. He lived a full life and lived it well.
Richard Anderson
Friend
December 28, 2021
