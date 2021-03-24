Menu
James J. GOLEMBIEWSKI
GOLEMBIEWSKI - James J.
March 22, 2021, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of Deborah A. (Pollina) Golembiewski; dear son of the late Irene, (Fronczak) and Joseph Golembiewski; brother of Cynthia "Cindy" (Robert) Benner; brother-in-law of Pat (Gary) Crosier; survived by family and friends. Family present at the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 3025 William Street near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, Thursday, 2-6 PM at which time Funeral Services will be held. Please be mindful Covid-19 restrictions apply. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the kidney foundation of WNY.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Funeral service
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Barron-Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
3025 William Street, Cheektowaga, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jimmy, may your rest in peace and be welcomed by your Mom & Dad. Deepest sympathy your family.
Terry Folkerth
March 26, 2021
Sorry for your loss
kathy czerniak dziekan
March 25, 2021
So sorry for your loss. I remember playing with Jim and you Cindy as little kids.
Rosemarie Hughes
March 24, 2021
Michalowski Family
March 24, 2021
