GOLEMBIEWSKI - James J.

March 22, 2021, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of Deborah A. (Pollina) Golembiewski; dear son of the late Irene, (Fronczak) and Joseph Golembiewski; brother of Cynthia "Cindy" (Robert) Benner; brother-in-law of Pat (Gary) Crosier; survived by family and friends. Family present at the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 3025 William Street near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, Thursday, 2-6 PM at which time Funeral Services will be held. Please be mindful Covid-19 restrictions apply. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the kidney foundation of WNY.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 24, 2021.