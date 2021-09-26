Green - James J.
Of Hamburg, NY, September 22, 2021. Beloved husband of Laura (nee George) Green for nearly 41 years passed away quietly at home Wednesday, September 22, 2021; survived by his three children, Judy (Larry) Howie of Eden, Jeffrey of Fairport and Karen (Anthony) Huff of Salt Lake City, Utah; five grandchildren Kristin, Justin, Alex, Emilia and Vincent; pre deceased by his high school sweetheart and wife Barbara and his first born granddaughter Kelly Howie. Jim was an Army Security Agent stationed in Germany during the Korean War and a member of the American Legion Hamburg Post #527. At Post 527, Jim enjoyed bowling pinochle, horseshoes, shuffle board, casino trips, spaghetti dinners and Christmas parties. He loved traveling and eating "Goodies". Jim was the first to marry into the George family of Arcade. Son in law of the late Romain and Ruth George; brother in law of Michael, Bonnie, Gerald and Jeffrey (Dawn) George; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Private services were held at the request of the family. Arrangements by the JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 26, 2021.