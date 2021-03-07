GREEN - James M. "Theo"
March 4, 2021 - Beloved husband of the late Marjorie D. (nee Driscoll) Green; devoted father of James D. (Rosalyn), Kevin P. (Jacqueline) and Susan A. Green; loving grandfather of James V. (Jessica), Julia A., (Charles) Peloquin, Sean P. (Ashley) and Erin R. (Matthew) Leeds and great-grandfather of Kaylyn, Charles, Kennedy, Charlotte, Owen, Gavin, Brooke, Olivia and Jack. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Donations in Jim's memory to Bennett Rehabilitation Institute (wnyneuro.org
) or Levi Hayden Legion Memorial Scholarship Fund Hays, KS. Arrangements by the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.