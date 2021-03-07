Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James M. "Theo" GREEN
FUNERAL HOME
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
911 Englewood Avenue
Buffalo, NY
GREEN - James M. "Theo"
March 4, 2021 - Beloved husband of the late Marjorie D. (nee Driscoll) Green; devoted father of James D. (Rosalyn), Kevin P. (Jacqueline) and Susan A. Green; loving grandfather of James V. (Jessica), Julia A., (Charles) Peloquin, Sean P. (Ashley) and Erin R. (Matthew) Leeds and great-grandfather of Kaylyn, Charles, Kennedy, Charlotte, Owen, Gavin, Brooke, Olivia and Jack. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Donations in Jim's memory to Bennett Rehabilitation Institute (wnyneuro.org) or Levi Hayden Legion Memorial Scholarship Fund Hays, KS. Arrangements by the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Sue, so sorry for your loss. There is never a good time to loose a loved one, no matter how many years we've had with them. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this difficult time.
Melissa Miller
March 8, 2021
Susan , so sorry to read this I think of your Mom often. Especially with this crazy real estate market . I offer my deepest condolences. Hope you are doing ok.
Anne L Kader
March 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results