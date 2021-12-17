GUNNER - James Patrick "Jimmy"
Of Lackawanna, entered into rest on December 15, 2021. Devoted father of Emma and Mary Gunner; loving son of Francis "Fritz" and the late Kathleen Gunner; dear brother of Joe and Jean (Joe Cox) Gunner; beloved nephew of Joanne (late Bud) Holdren; also survived by many other loving family members and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Sunday from 3-7 PM. A Mass Of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 3148 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, Monday morning at 10 o'clock. Please assemble at church. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Share your condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 17, 2021.