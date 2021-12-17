Menu
James Patrick "Jimmy" GUNNER
GUNNER - James Patrick "Jimmy"
Of Lackawanna, entered into rest on December 15, 2021. Devoted father of Emma and Mary Gunner; loving son of Francis "Fritz" and the late Kathleen Gunner; dear brother of Joe and Jean (Joe Cox) Gunner; beloved nephew of Joanne (late Bud) Holdren; also survived by many other loving family members and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Sunday from 3-7 PM. A Mass Of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 3148 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, Monday morning at 10 o'clock. Please assemble at church. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Share your condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Dec
20
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church
3148 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Fritz, Jean and Joe - so sorry to hear of Jimmy's passing. I knew he was sick, but I missed the notice in the paper and I found out when we prayed for him today at Mass. So very sorry for his girls and all of you. I know he is with your mom and at peace. Kathy
Kathleen Willard
Friend
December 26, 2021
My deepest sympathy, love and hugs. Always heard wonderful stories about this young man and his contribution to society. So sorry for your loss. God bless you all.
Betty Spencer (related to the Martin's)
December 19, 2021
So sorry to hear about Jimmy´s passing. My thoughts and prayers to his family.
Lisa Wichman
December 17, 2021
After graduating high school with Jimmy, I had not seen him for 30 years. When I did see him the thing he stressed most was how proud he is to be a father. God Bless!
George Gallagher
School
December 17, 2021
So sorry to hear this sad news. My thoughts and prayers for the family. He will be missed. Hope your at peace now Jimmy, no more pain
Kim Vranjes Hensley
Friend
December 17, 2021
