James H. TAGGART
Of Town of Tonawanda, entered into rest peacefully, surrounded by his family November 11, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary (nee Duggan) Taggart; loving father of Deborah (Timothy) Cretney, James Taggart, Mary Beth Fitzgerald, Patricia (Scott) Patronik and Daniel (Laurie) Taggart; cherished grandfather of Ryann, T.J., Patrick, Nichole, Daniel, Megan, Kaitlyn, Colin, Ethan and McKenna; dear brother of Timothy (late Paula) Taggart, Susan (David) DiCarlo and the late MaryAnn Roeder-Hurrell, John (Claire) Taggart and Thomas Taggart; also survived by many nieces and nephews. James worked as a manager at Western Electric for 20 years, was an Erie County Sheriff's Deputy and partnered with his brother at Taggart Motor Car Corporation. A Celebration of Life will be held in May, on what would have been his 80th Birthday. Share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 15, 2020.
