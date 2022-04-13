Menu
James Robert HALLORAN
Age 90, of South Dayton, NY, entered into rest April 9, 2022 at home with family by his side. James was born July 27, 1931 in Binghamton, NY to the late George and Anna (Cusick) Halloran. He is survived by his children, Thomas Halloran and Mary (Bob) Astry; his grandchildren, Ryan (Jenny) Astry, Casey (Angie) Astry and Marcus Astry; his great-grandchildren Samantha, Kaylee, Hank, Remi and Colton; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Janet, and his siblings, George, John and Margaret. Relatives and friends may visit DiStasio Funeral Home, Inc., 478 Route 83, South Dayton, NY, Thursday from 2-4 PM where a Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment will be Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 11 AM, in Villenova Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.distasiofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 13, 2022.
