HARDIN - James J., Sr.

December 14, 2021; age 84, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of the late Carole M. (nee Bensch) Hardin; dearest father of James Jr. (Lynn) Hardin and Victoria (Mark) Winkler; dear grandfather of Kimberly Winkler (Jeremiah), April (Gerry) Radder, Kristine Winkler, Derek Hardin and great-grandfather of Gerry Radder; brother of the late Janice Wroblewski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, January 15th at Our Lady Help of Christians Chapel at 10 AM. Mr. Hardin served in the National Guard, retired from Westinghouse and First Student after 20 years. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to SPCA serving Erie County. Arrangements by MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME







Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.