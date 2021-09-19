Menu
James Swan HIBBARD
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hardison Funeral Home
401 Ridge St.
Lewiston , NY
HIBBARD - James Swan
Age 89, of Lewiston, formerly of Lime Lake and East Aurora. Husband to Phyllis Hibbard (Young), died Thursday, September 16, 2021, at home in Lewiston. James was born on February 23, 1932, in North Collins, NY. He is the son of the late Harland E. and the late Lorraine M. (Conrad) Hibbard. He graduated from High School going on to college to obtain his Associates Degree. James served in the U.S Marine Corps., from 1951 to 1954. He married Phyllis Young on June 7, 1958. James was the owner and operator of Town and Country Kitchens in East Aurora for 35 years. He was a former member of the Kiwanis Club of East Aurora, he enjoyed building replica cars, writing and was always proud of serving in the United States Marine Corps. Surviving is his wife, Phyllis Hibbard; their daughter, Kathryn (Charles) Bender; a sister-in-law, Patricia Korpolinski; his brothers- in- law, Michael, and David Young; his grandchildren, Kevin Bishop, Kaitlyn (Adam) Henrik and Jessica (Laszlo) Fejos. He is predeceased by his brother-in-law Richard Young. Private services will be at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be made to Niagara Hospice 4675 Sunset Dr., Lockport, NY or Lew # 1 Vol. Fire Co. Ambulance Fund. Arrangements entrusted to HARDISON FUNERAL HOMES, INC., Lewiston. Please visit www.hardisonfuneralhomes.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.
Hardison Funeral Home
Aunt Phyllis please accept my deepest sympathy. Uncle Jim as you know, was that fun loving uncle always smiling and laughing and making you feel relaxed and laughing along with him. I was always enthralled by his life experiences especially in Korea and will know he is in a better place now and his suffering has ended. Stay strong in this time of grief and know you are loved. Mike
Michael Young II
September 20, 2021
