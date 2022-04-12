Menu
James F. HOGAN
HOGAN - James F.
Passed away April 10, 2022. Beloved husband of the late Marion (Kelly) Hogan. Dear father of Colleen (Tom Chacho) Graver, Nancy (Ron) Joyce and Mary Therese (Dennis Westberg) Colosanta. Loving grandfather of Melanie (Matt) Coffey, Chelsey Orth and Erin (Kristy Herbert) Wilson, and several great-grandchildren. Brother of Elizabeth (late Robert) Martin and Mary Jane (Donald) Wiskup. Friends may call Thursday from 4-7 PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, 3155 Orchard Park Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, April 18th, at 10 AM, at St. John XXIII Church. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association Online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com


Published by Buffalo News from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2022.
