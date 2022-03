HOLT - James AnthonyDeparted this life November 29, 2021 in LaMesa, California. The family will receive friends Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 11 AM - 12 Noon at State Tabernacle COGIC, 234 Glenwood Avenue, Buffalo, New York, where a Celebration of Life will immediately follow. Interment Veterans' Field of Valor, Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com