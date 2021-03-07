Menu
James "Jim" HUMMEL
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street
West Seneca, NY
HUMMEL - James "Jim"
Of West Seneca, NY, March 4, 2021. Beloved husband of Elizabeth J. "Betty" (nee Casselberry); dearest father of Dawn (Louis) Ruszczyk, Cheryl (John) Bonitati and Laurie (Mark) Koehler; loving grandfather of Christina (Brian) Zilbauer, Mercedes (Jimmy) Messana, Brittany Ruszczyk, Brandi Koehler, Brooke Koehler, Amanda Ruszczyk, James Koehler, Joseph Koehler and Samantha Bonitati; great-grandfather of Addalyn Messana; brother of Kenneth and the late Eugene and Edward Hummel; also survived by nieces and nephews. There will be no prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date, when it is safe for family and friends to gather together. Arrangements by HOY FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
I worked summers at National Fuel while I was attending college and I worked often with Jim. He was a very nice man. I am sorry for your loss. I lost my father last May( he also worked at National Fuel and knew Jim)I can understand how you are feeling. Kevin Dobson
Kevin Dobson
April 19, 2021
Jimmy will be deeply missed by so many. We send our heartfelt sympathy to all. God has gained an amazing angel Sending much love to all. May you all have the strength,courage and faith to help you through this difficult and trying time
Bob and Kari
March 10, 2021
Betty and family.... So sorry to hear of Jim’s passing. Please accept our deepest sympathies. Fred and Ginny Kurtz
Frederick Kurtz
Friend
March 8, 2021
We are sorry to hear of the loss of Jimmy. He was a quite man but if you listened to him he was a funny guy. May he fly high with the rest of the family!
Robin & Ron Lenk
March 7, 2021
Betty, It's been a long time since we have seen you and Jim. So sorry for your loss. Jim was a wonderful guy and will be missed by so many. Sending lots of Love and Prayers your way. Chris & Dan Ford
Christine Bartone- Ford
March 7, 2021
