HUMMEL - James "Jim"
Of West Seneca, NY, March 4, 2021. Beloved husband of Elizabeth J. "Betty" (nee Casselberry); dearest father of Dawn (Louis) Ruszczyk, Cheryl (John) Bonitati and Laurie (Mark) Koehler; loving grandfather of Christina (Brian) Zilbauer, Mercedes (Jimmy) Messana, Brittany Ruszczyk, Brandi Koehler, Brooke Koehler, Amanda Ruszczyk, James Koehler, Joseph Koehler and Samantha Bonitati; great-grandfather of Addalyn Messana; brother of Kenneth and the late Eugene and Edward Hummel; also survived by nieces and nephews. There will be no prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date, when it is safe for family and friends to gather together. Arrangements by HOY FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.