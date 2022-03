HUMMEL - James "Jim"Of West Seneca, NY, March 4, 2021. Beloved husband of Elizabeth J. "Betty" (nee Casselberry); dearest father of Dawn (Louis) Ruszczyk, Cheryl (John) Bonitati and Laurie (Mark) Koehler; loving grandfather of Christina (Brian) Zilbauer, Mercedes (Jimmy) Messana, Brittany Ruszczyk, Brandi Koehler, Brooke Koehler, Amanda Ruszczyk, James Koehler, Joseph Koehler and Samantha Bonitati; great-grandfather of Addalyn Messana; brother of Kenneth and the late Eugene and Edward Hummel; also survived by nieces and nephews. There will be no prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date, when it is safe for family and friends to gather together. Arrangements by HOY FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com