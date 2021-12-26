HURLBURT - James L.
December 18, 2021. Beloved husband of Deborah L. (nee McMullen) Hurlburt; dearest father of Travis J. (Lynette) Hurlburt and Matthew Hurlburt; devoted grandfather of Noah J. and Callen D. Hurlburt, Charles D. and Ivy Hurlburt; dear brother of Thomas Hurlburt; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present Tuesday, December 28th, from 4 PM to 8 PM at the GRECO Funeral Home, 2909 Elmwood Avenue (near Sheridan Drive). Flowers gratefully declined. If so desired, donations in James' memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.