Buffalo News
James L. HURLBURT
FUNERAL HOME
Greco Funeral Home (Amigone Funeral)
2909 Elmwood Avenue
Kenmore, NY
HURLBURT - James L.
December 18, 2021. Beloved husband of Deborah L. (nee McMullen) Hurlburt; dearest father of Travis J. (Lynette) Hurlburt and Matthew Hurlburt; devoted grandfather of Noah J. and Callen D. Hurlburt, Charles D. and Ivy Hurlburt; dear brother of Thomas Hurlburt; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present Tuesday, December 28th, from 4 PM to 8 PM at the GRECO Funeral Home, 2909 Elmwood Avenue (near Sheridan Drive). Flowers gratefully declined. If so desired, donations in James' memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Roswell Alliance Foundation. Share memories and condolences online at
www.GRECOFUNERAL.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Service
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Greco Funeral Home (Amigone Funeral)
2909 Elmwood Avenue, Kenmore, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Greco Funeral Home (Amigone Funeral)
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Im so sorry he passed away. Ill miss him . love him.
Thomas. Hurlburt
December 29, 2021
