James I. RUSS
RUSS - James I.
November 30, 2020, age 76. Son of the late Clarence and Catherine (nee Creager); dear brother of Charlotte Morris, Clarence (Barbara) Russ, Linda (Robert) Marshman and Charles (JoAnn) Russ; also survived by nieces and nephews. Private services were held by the family followed by an interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Jim was a longtime resident at Claddagh. He was in the Special Olympics, was an avid bowler and was active at his church. He will be dearly missed by family and friends. Please share your condolences online at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
