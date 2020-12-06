Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
James I. SCHAUB
SCHAUB - James I.
Of Wales Center, NY. November 28, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Gayann (nee Plate); dearest father of Mary (Russell) Malinowski, Paul (Deborah), Ronald (late Diane) and John (Mandy) Schaub; loving grandfather of twelve grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; dear brother of Julia (Lyman) Lowrey, Helen (late John) McKean, William (Nancy) and the late Thomas (Mary Kay), late Edward (Kathy) and late Francis (Sue) Schaub; special friend of Marian Moyer; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A memorial service to be announced at a later date will be held at the KENNETH HOWE FUNERAL HOME. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. Please share online condolences at www.howefuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Kenneth Howe Funeral Home - East Aurora
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.