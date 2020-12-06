SCHAUB - James I.
Of Wales Center, NY. November 28, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Gayann (nee Plate); dearest father of Mary (Russell) Malinowski, Paul (Deborah), Ronald (late Diane) and John (Mandy) Schaub; loving grandfather of twelve grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; dear brother of Julia (Lyman) Lowrey, Helen (late John) McKean, William (Nancy) and the late Thomas (Mary Kay), late Edward (Kathy) and late Francis (Sue) Schaub; special friend of Marian Moyer; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A memorial service to be announced at a later date will be held at the KENNETH HOWE FUNERAL HOME. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. Please share online condolences at www.howefuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.