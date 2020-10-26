Menu
James J. HERRON
HERRON - James J.
Of Orchard Park, NY. Entered into eternal rest on October 23, 2020. Beloved husband of 50 years, to Suzanne M. (nee Malecki); devoted father of Dawn (Joseph) Chow, Shannon (Thomas) Schleif and Suzanne (Christopher) Canfield; cherished papa of eleven grandchildren; also survived by two brothers, one sister and nieces and nephews. Family present Tuesday, 4-8 PM, at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday morning, at 11:30 AM, at Fourteen Holy Helpers Church, 1339 Indian Church Rd., West Seneca, NY (please assemble at church). Interment at St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Mr. Herron was a Army Veteran. Reopening restrictions limit the number of individuals allowed in the funeral home at the same time. We welcome you to visit with the family and ask for your patience if you experience delays in doing so. Face masks are required. Online Condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
