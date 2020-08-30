Menu
James J. KAMYSZ
KAMYSZ - James J.
August 27, 2020, age 74. Beloved son of the late Charlotte H. (nee Michalski) and Stanley Kamysz; dearest brother of Ronald (Janet) Kamysz; loving uncle of Suzanne (John) Smith; great-uncle of Katie (Luke) Martin and John (Lesley) Smith. No prior visitation. A Graveside Service will be held Tuesday, 11 AM, at St. Augustine Cemetery, 25 Cemetery Rd., Lancaster. All are asked to gather at the main entrance. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. (716) 836-6500. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 30, 2020.
