James J. KIRSCH
KIRSCH - James J.
Of West Seneca, NY, September 18, 2020. Beloved husband of Kathleen C. (Kahabka) Kirsch; dearest father of David J. (Darlene) Kirsch and Amy M. (David) Kobler; grandfather of Alyssa, Jake, Sarah, Jennifer and Jessica; also survived by six great-grandchildren; brother-in-law of Mary Ann (George) Keck and family. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at Fourteen Holy Helpers Church, 1350 Indian Church Rd., West Seneca, NY, Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at 11 AM. (Face masks required.) Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Mr. Kirsch was a US Army veteran and a member of the IBEW Local #41. Arrangements made by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2020.
