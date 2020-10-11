MENDOLA - James J., Sr.
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest on October 5, 2020. Beloved husband of Roslyn (nee Saletta) Mendola; devoted father of James Jr. (Lisa) Mendola and Thomas (Kathryn) Mendola; cherished Peepa of Lauren and Charlie; dear brother of Christopher (late Sally) Mendola, Salvatore (Rose) Mendola and Diana Jo (Charles) Ponticello; fond brother-in-law of Frank (Amy Costin) Saletta; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. A private service was held at Holy Sepulchre. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). In lieu of flowers, donations in James' memory can be made to Hospice Buffalo. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.